Road and bridge work coming to Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Essex County council has approved tenders that will lead to road and bridge work being done in Amherstburg when the warmer weather hits.

County council awarded a tender to Coco Paving Inc. valued at $1,549,708 plus HST for five road projects, two of which impact Amherstburg. The roadwork, described in a report from director of engineering services/county engineer Tom Bateman as “cold in-place recycling with expanded asphalt mix,” will see the pavement redone on County Road 8 between Howard Ave. and Walker Road.

The county performed work on County Road 8 last year between River Canard and Howard Ave.

The second project that impacts Amherstburg will see County Road 18 redone between Concession 6 South and Howard Ave.

Much like County Road 8, County Road 18 also had work done on it last year with that seeing a new road surface and paved cycling lanes put in between Meloche Road and Concession 6 South.

The other three projects that the County of Essex will be doing under this tender include County Road 20 between Dimenna Drive and Kratz Road in Kingsville, County Road 34 between Road 3 and Highway 3 in Kingsville and County Road 46 between Richardson Sideroad and County Road 37 in Lakeshore.

There will also be lane restrictions on the Canard River bridge on County Road 20 later this year. Bateman noted that the scope of work on the bridge includes the replacement of the easterly barrier wall.

“The proposed works do not require a road closure,” Bateman stated in his report to county council. “A similar project was undertaken in late 2017 on the west barrier wall system.”

The tender for the bridge work was awarded to Facca Incorporated at a total tender amount of $163,200 plus HST.

“We anticipate starting this work early in the spring,” said Bateman.

Essex County council also voted to dispose of property it owns at 970 County Road 41. Formerly known as the Harrow Yard, it was used since 1999 for equipment storage and part of the traffic signal maintenance operations.

County CAO Rob Maisonville said the Harrow Yard was appraised at $418,000. It is no longer needed since the West End Depot on North Side Road in Amherstburg was commissioned as the new yard combines both the Harrow Yard and the Gesto Yard.

The county will retain the Gesto Yard as it serves as a temporary response post for Essex-Windsor EMS during periods of providing balanced emergency coverage for Amherstburg and Essex.