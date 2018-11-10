River Canard K of C helps out Canadian Tire’s “Jumpstart” program

By Ron Giofu

The River Canard Knights of Columbus are doing their part of help children in Amherstburg play sports through the Canadian Tire “Jumpstart” program.

Knights of Columbus Council #5642 were at the Canadian Tire store in Amherstburg to present local dealer Stephen Pike with cheques amounting to $3,000, with that money earmarked for the Jumpstart program. Much of the money was from the River Canard K of C’s car show that was held Aug. 24 but Rolly Beaulieu, one of the organizers, said they also used bingo and Nevada ticket funds as the car show had decreased attendance this year due to rain.

Bill Paun – another organizer, executive board member and bingo representative – noted that bingo is held in River Canard every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m.

“We only started doing the car show three years ago,” Beaulieu explained.

Beaulieu’s brother suggested donating the proceeds to Jumpstart and, after looking into it, the River Canard K of C agreed.

“It’s an excellent cause,” said Beaulieu, adding that the Canadian Tire store in Amherstburg have been a tremendous help with both the car show and giving background on Jumpstart.

“For everything we wanted, (Canadian Tire) was there for us,” said Beaulieu.

Pike said that money stays local and helps children in the Amherstburg area. Brian Brouillette, a manager at the Amherstburg location, added that the program is administered locally through Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) and doesn’t necessarily have to be used for sports.

“They may not be into sports but the money can work for them too,” said Brouillette, noting arts and crafts programs can also be paid for through Jumpstart funding.

Numerous schools, businesses and organizations have also helped donate to Jumpstart, added Brouillette.

Beaulieu added that the River Canard Knights of Columbus #5642 are planning their 2019 car show for late-August and have booked a rain date for next year as well.