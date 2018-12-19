River Canard gets picture perfect Christmas tree, Santa arrives in a canoe

By Christian Bouchard

The community of River Canard is getting in the holiday spirit.

Ron Lapointe, owner of the Outpost General Store in River Canard created the first “Sproose the Bruce” event. Held in the heart of the community, the event sees a 45-foot evergreen tree being transformed into a fully lit and decorated Christmas tree that plays music throughout the night.

Lapointe came up with the idea to decorate the tree during the summer when he realized there used to be willow trees next to the current Christmas tree. Once the willow trees were damaged and taken down, he thought how nice of a Christmas tree it would make next to the river.

“People skate and hangout here all the time,” said Lapointe. “It’s a postcard picture.”

Kelsea Cookson is a resident of the River Canard community and had the honour of lighting the Christmas tree for the first time. Cookson entered a contest which allowed anyone under 12 years of age to enter their name in a ballot box at the Outpost General Store.

“I’m excited to light the tree,” said Cookson. “I want to thank Ron, the store owner for giving me the chance to light the tree. Hopefully even more people come out next year.”

According to Lapointe, it took approximately 8 hours to decorate the 45-foot tree and make sure all the lights and music were working appropriately. After trying to get boom trucks to help with the installation of lights he ran into issues with trucks not operating.

“There were no donations, no government handout or anything,” added Lapointe. “We used ladders and poles and it came out great. It’s nice to see we’re getting people involved and bringing the community together.”

The store owner believes next year will be bigger and better. The lighting of the Christmas tree will now be an annual event with lights staying on until Jan. 10.

On Sunday, the Christmas festivities continued as local youth gathered on and around the River Canard bridge near the store as Santa Claus arrived in a canoe.