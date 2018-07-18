Richmond Terrace resident celebrating 100th birthday

By Ron Giofu

A resident of the Richmond Terrace Long-Term Care Home is celebrating a milestone birthday.

A celebration was held last Monday for Betty Sul on the occasion of her 100th birthday, with her actual birthday being July 18. Sul said she was surprised for the recognition, though called it “absolutely beautiful” and “absolutely perfect.”

“I’m just so happy that I’m going to cry,” said Sul.

Sul’s tears were held back as she smiled and enjoyed her special moment. A musician in the main floor activity room dedicated songs to Sul to commemorate her 100th birthday.

Dianna Lovell, one of Sul’s two daughters, said her mother also has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lovell pointed out that Sul came to Canada in 1946 after marrying a Canadian soldier during World War II.

“She’s from England,” Lovell explained. “She was one of the war brides.”

Sul came to North America and originally landed in New York before coming to Canada and settling in Windsor. Lovell said her mother dedicated her life to helping others through nursing.

The celebration at Richmond Terrace was something Sul didn’t expect.

“She’s totally surprised,” said Lovell. “This is a wonderful surprise for her.”

Sul was recognized by the Town of Amherstburg, as Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale was on hand to present her with a framed certificate.

“It’s a proud, proud time for everyone,” DiPasquale told Sul. “It’s a big accomplishment.”