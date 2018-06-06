Ribs & Ragtime rocks Amherstburg Freedom Museum

By Jonathan Martin

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum’s (AFM) ninth annual Ribs and Ragtime garden party got more than 170 people out to enjoy history, food and tunes.

The evening featured a performance by Detroit jazz group Straight Ahead, a rib and chicken dinner and tearful birthday song for the mother of AFM board chairman Monty Logan.

The event spilled out into a blocked-off King St., where passersby paused to listen to Straight Ahead’s syncopated rhythms.

AFM curator and administrator Mary-Katherine Whelan described Amherstburg’s role in the development of the music the group was playing.

“Jazz music’s commercial beginnings, with a greater Canadian relevance, took place in approximately 1917 with Amherstburg’s own Shelton Brooks,” she said.

Brooks, who was born in Amherstburg in 1886, wrote the massively popular “Darktown Strutters’ Ball,” which would go on to be recorded by the Original Dixieland Jass Band in 1917. The band is credited with making the first ever jazz recordings only a few months prior to taking on Brooks’ work.

“Brooks moved into Detroit as a teen, where many of history’s greatest jazz hits were developed and where Straight Ahead is from,” Whelan said.

Straight Ahead received a warm reception, according to AFM board president Monty Logan, which bodes well for AFM’s upcoming programming.

“Events like this make up almost 80 per cent of our fund raising,” he said in a speech given just prior to Straight Ahead’s performance. “Events like this allow us to continue to tell the stories of (the African-Canadian) legacy.”

Logan went on to take a “liberty” with his speech. He wished his mother, sitting at a table just in front of the stage, a happy 70th birthday. Event volunteers brought out a birthday cake while Straight Ahead played a “ragtimey rendition” of ‘Happy Birthday’ and the woman covered her eyes to hide her tearful smile.

According to Logan, 2018 was another successful year for the garden party and he looks forward to doing it again next year.