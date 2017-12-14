Ribbon cutting held at Amherstburg internet provider

By Ron Giofu

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo officially cut the ribbon for a local internet provider but the provider has been in town for a year getting ready for such a milestone.

Lime Telenet was officially opened recently at their office at 290 Sandwich St. S. However, the company has been functioning for about two years with ideas coming together even before that.

“We’ve been working on this for about five years,” explained vice president Ryan Culver.

Lime Telenet has been actually running as a company for about two years and in their office for about one with co-owner Luigi DiPierdomenico saying they wanted to be on solid footing and have a strong client base before officially having a ribbon cutting.

Culver explained they all have family in the Amherstburg area and they wanted to help improve internet speeds locally. They offer air fibre, with packages ranging from $19-$90 per month, cable internet, DSL internet and phone services. Since launching an Amherstburg tower, business has doubled, said Culver, who noted they could broadcast 1.2 GB per second up to 300 kilometres. They hope to upgrade services in the south end of the town by the new year, as they want to provide better bang for the buck than competitors.

DiPierdomenico said they offer faster service if something goes wrong, noting that customers have a local hotline to call to get service if they have issues.

DiCarlo said the town is “excited” with the announcement and “the residents should definitely check out what they have to offer.

“The biggest thing is that we have another provider in the town of Amherstburg.”

DiCarlo said a benefit is that it is a local service.

“When they call the number, they are calling a local office which is huge for Amherstburg,” the mayor stated.

Having multiple internet options is essential for residents, he added, and better internet speeds will prove to be a reason that businesses can come to Amherstburg.

For more information, call 226-722-5114 or visit www.limetelenet.com.