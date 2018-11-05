Registrations still being accepted for Nov. 17 “Super Santa Run” in Amherstburg

Special to the RTT

As the holiday season approaches, the Super Santa 5K Run and Walk, an Amherstburg tradition is set to take place in support of Essex Region Conservation on Saturday, November 17, starting at 5 p.m.

A sea of Santas will make their merry way through downtown Amherstburg along a beautiful route that highlights a number of historic sites, including Fort Malden and Navy Yard Park. The Super Santa Run kicks off the spectacular Amherstburg River Lights Festival, and participants can enjoy the jolly festivities, which include fireworks at the end of the run.

The annual event in support of trails and trees was launched with a generous donation of $5000 from Richard and Colleen Peddie, who are long-time supporters of the Santa Run.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Richard and Colleen Peddie for their incredible support of the Super Santa Walk/Run,” stated Richard Wyma, Executive Director of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation. “There’s already been some fundraising momentum from other participants as a result, and we’re hoping that with everyone’s participation, the Peddie’s generous gift will be matched.”

In fact, to encourage more of the nearly 500 Santas to obtain pledges, prizes incentives for top fundraisers have been introduced. “The top youth fundraiser will receive 10 free passes to the Adventure Bay Family Water Park,” Wyma said. “And for adults, the top fundraiser will receive a $250 gift card to the Devonshire Mall to help with holiday shopping!”

Registration fees are $45 per adult, and $35 for children under 16.

All participants will receive a free Santa suit to wear during the run, and a delicious post-race meal, courtesy of Sobeys Amherstburg.

All funds raised support the efforts of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation in enriching the Place for Life by planting trees and creating trails, so join in the jolly fun and register your entire family today at https://essexregionconservation.ca/education-and-events/super-santa-run/ .

Santa’s ‘nice list’ already includes Union Gas, Kingsbridge Developments, Richard and Colleen Peddie and Sobey’s Amherstburg for supporting this event.