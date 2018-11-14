Recount to occur in deputy mayor race

By Ron Giofu

There will be a recount in the deputy mayor race.

Town council approved Diane Pouget’s request Tuesday night with the council members voting in favour being Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and councillors Jason Lavigne and Joan Courtney. No other member of council was in the chambers for the vote, with others either declaring conflicts or vacationing.

Pouget said the meeting had been originally cancelled and accused Mayor Aldo DiCarlo of doing so without discussing the matter with the rest of council. She thanked those who helped petition to get the meeting rescheduled, with those council members being DiPasquale, Courtney and Lavigne.

Residents packed the council chambers Tuesday night with crowds overflowing into the lobby at town hall. Pouget called the support she received “amazing,” though there were residents on hand to support Leo Meloche.

“From the beginning, I was told I had to go to the Superior Court,” said Pouget, who lost to Meloche by four votes in the Oct. 22 municipal election. “I kept getting one roadblock after another.”

Pouget said she hopes a bylaw is enacted by the next council and hopes “no other member of council has to go through this again.” She believes it should be for difference of at least ten votes, but the matter should be decided collectively by the new council.

Noting her original request was a recount for all races, Pouget said she had to drop that request as it would have put six of the seven members of council in conflict. She added Tuesday night that she was unclear when the recount would take place, believing it would happen in the next 10-15 days. She plans to have her lawyer and a scrutineer with her for the recount, adding Meloche has the same opportunity.

While not at the meeting himself, Meloche had legal representation on hand. Dina D’Andrea questioned the need for a recount, believing the electronic tabulators would return the same result.

Clerk Paula Parker said the town would have to ask election officers to return and rent the electronic tabulators again. An estimate for the cost of a recount is $25,000 with election co-ordinator expenses and legal opinions also factored in.

It was learned later in the meeting the town budgeted $125,000 for the 2018 municipal election and used $75,000.

Lavigne outlined numerous concerns, including with the $25,000 cost, which he later referred to as a “guesstimate” when speaking to the media. During the meeting, Lavigne said he did not receive a report to substantiate those costs and wondered whether it was “a fear tactic.”

“I have some serious concerns about the way things are being done around here,” said Lavigne.

The meeting cancellation was “a farce,” Lavigne added, and believed the 83 spoiled ballots should be looked at again.

“Four votes is not a lot when you have 80 spoiled ballots,” said Lavigne.

Lavigne added he wants the new council to get started on solid ground and not have any questions around it. He stated he didn’t recall any uproar surrounding the recount in the 2003 municipal election between Paul Renaud and Ria Smith.

“I just want to get to the bottom of it and get it over with,” he said, adding he will support either candidate after the recount.

Lavigne also questioned why no bylaw was ever brought to council to deal with recounts. He acknowledged it is not a requirement under the Municipal Elections Act but recommends it in case of a close vote. Lavigne believed the town dropped the ball on not having a such a bylaw in place.

CAO John Miceli said a report was brought to council in Dec. 2017 outlining election procedures and that all candidates received a copy of those procedures.

Most residents that got up to speak supported a recount. Ken Thrasher believed that, in the interest of accountability and transparency, a recount should take place while Larry Bezaire said people in Richmond Terrace or Seasons Amherstburg may not have known to colour in a circle and put a check mark or “X” instead. Parker indicated testing was done on the ballots including with various types of markings and if a tabulator rejected the ballot, voters would either be given a chance to go behind a privacy screen to fix it or were given a new ballot.

Parker guaranteed that 82 of the 83 voters that had spoiled ballots were given new ballots in order that the ballot could be filled out properly. She said the 83 spoiled ballots were listed on the report to provide a ballot count.

Lori Wightman and Lavigne sparred over the recount issue. Wightman noted she was 33 votes away from a council seat and Lavigne was 37 votes out. Wightman would eventually ask for a recount for the councillor’s race but Lavigne said he would not because of the issue of most members of council being in conflict. He also wondered if Wightman was there to “sink the vote” on the recount issue for deputy mayor.

John McDonald also was in favour of a recount.

“This is a democratic process,” said McDonald. “If it is less than ten votes, simple practice is there should be a recount to verify the results.”

McDonald called the cost of a recount “the cost of democracy.”

“It’s four votes,” said Gregory Moore, who was also a councillor candidate. “I don’t care who wins or loses, you need a recount.”

Larry Amlin called for council to “do the right thing” and vote for a recount. He believed “transparency went right out the door” in the last eight months of the current term.

“Do a recount and put it to bed,” said Amlin. “The next council will have to deal with it right from the beginning and it will tear this town apart.”

“We need to stop the bickering,” added Alison Baldwin. “Count the votes.”

“It just comes down to simple sense,” added Courtney, who agreed with her colleague Lavigne. “It’s four votes. We are Amherstburg. We are a democracy. Citizens are entitled to that democracy.”

Courtney noted there was $50,000 left in the election budget.

“It’s taxpayers’ money but a recount is part of the election,” she said. “It’s a simple thing. Let’s vote on it and put the process in motion.”