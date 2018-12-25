Ramsey maintains Christmas tradition at the mission

By Ron Giofu

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey maintained the tradition of the local Member of Parliament coming to serve meals at the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

Ramsey was at the mission again on Christmas Day were she volunteered to help serve Christmas dinner to those who attended. She was joined this year by her son Max.

“I got to know (mission president) Tim (McAllister) and got to know what they are doing,” the Essex MP said.

After initially being invited early in her first year as an MP to serve Thanksgiving dinner, Ramsey started doing Christmas that year as well and has been doing it the three years since she was elected. She indicated that it is a partnership she enjoys.

“It’s a wonderful group of people who come to celebrate Christmas,” she said. “It’s a family here. Everyone knows each other.”

Ramsey added that she was happy to see the volunteers come together and help out that day as well.

“I think it’s a wonderful sense of community that Tim has built,” said Ramsey.

The objective is not just serving people food, she added, but also the ability to allow people to get together and enjoy Christmas with others.

“It’s about fellowship and having people get together and be a part of something,” she said.

“I believe in people helping people,” said McAllister. “I am not doing this alone as I have the support of the community and the volunteers.”

McAllister said the mission “lights up” every Christmas.

“You see that glow on people’s faces, both young and old, as they smile and interact with each other,” he said. “They are not alone on this day. Seeing this gives me the strength to do what I’m doing.”