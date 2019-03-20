Ramsey gets new role, hosting town hall this Friday

By Ron Giofu

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey is hosting a housing town hall meeting in Amherstburg this Friday night.

Ramsey will be hosting the town hall meeting at the Libro Centre from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with participants to include Housing Information Services of Windsor-Essex, United Way Windsor-Essex County, Amherstburg Community Services (ACS), Family Services Windsor-Essex, the Homeless Coalition of Windsor Essex-County, the Downtown Mission of Windsor, the Welcome Shelter for Women & Families and New Beginnings.

The Libro Centre is located at 3295 Meloche Road and everyone is welcome to attend the housing town hall meeting.

The housing town hall meeting comes shortly after Ramsey added another title to her portfolio. Already the NDP critic for international trade, the Essex MP has now also been named as the justice critic for her party.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Justice Critic for the NDP and to continue on in my role as International Trade Critic. I look forward to working with people from across Canada to build a stronger, fairer justice system that values Canadians equally,” said Ramsey in a statement. “Canadians have felt it increasingly difficult to get by – that there is a growing gap between the powerful, connected insiders and everyone else. This has been highlighted within the last several free trade deals negotiated by consecutive Conservative and Liberal governments. Trade agreements like CETA, CPTPP or the recent USMCA are classic examples of deals that are meant only to profit those giant multinational corporations. They are not negotiated with small and medium-sized enterprises or workers, women, environmentalists or indigenous peoples.”

Ramsey added that “what Canadians are seeing from this government in the last month over the SNC-Lavalin-PMO Scandal, where there is concrete proof that the Liberals have changed the laws of this country to favour their wealthy campaign donors, creating a two-tiered system of justice – one for them and another for the rest of us. This is not acceptable and I am ready to work to change this disappointing status quo and create a more progressive Canada with my NDP colleagues.”

Ramsey added that she also recognizes that she is “following in the footsteps of past and highly distinguished NDP Justice Critics” including Murray Rankin, Francoise Boivin, and former Windsor-Tecumseh MP Joe Comartin.

“I cannot thank them enough for the tireless work and principled stances they have taken on over the years, and I only hope to continue their strong legacies,” said Ramsey. “I am proud that NDP Leader, and MP for Burnaby South, Jagmeet Singh has appointed me to these high-profile portfolios. I will continue to speak out and fight for fairness and justice for all.”