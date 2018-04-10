Quilt of Valour presented to Navy veteran at Richmond Terrace

By Ron Giofu

A resident of Richmond Terrace Long-Term Care Home has been honoured with a Quilt of Valour.

Roy Grant, who served in the Canadian Navy the latter part of World War II, received his quilt Thursday morning in a ceremony held at Richmond Terrace. It was an honour that the 93-year-old Grant was happy to receive.

“It feels good,” he said, adding he was also proud to receive it.

Grant served in the Navy from 1944-46.

“I was out of Halifax on a frigate,” he said.

During WWII, Grant was a cook on the HMCS Stettler and was later assigned to the tug Glen Eagle after the war until he was discharged.

“After the war was done, they weren’t done with me, so they put me on the Glen Eagle,” he quipped.

While stationed on the HCMS Stettler, Grant recalled several instances when the seas were rough, and his shipmates weren’t always ready for it. One day while the ship was on the north Atlantic, he recalled seeing his shipmates laying about on the deck seasick. He joked that he thought it was his cooking.

Another time, while he was peeling potatoes, a wave came up and sent the pot of potatoes overboard, he recalled with a laugh.

Janet Bergeron, regional representative with Quilts of Valour, noted that it was local member Pauline Gaudette who created the quilt for Grant. All quilts made locally have a red maple leaf sewn onto a corner of them.

Bergeron explained that the program started in Edmonton in 2006 when several quilts were distributed to injured veterans.

“In 2009, it became a registered charity,” she said.

Bergeron added that Quilts of Valour have reached its goal for the number of quilts created and distributed to veterans.

“Our goal for 2018 was to get 10,000 quilts distributed across Canada,” she said. “We succeeded in that.”

The quilts are intended to provide some comfort for veterans as well as existing members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“It’s to say thank you for your service,” stated Bergeron.

Grant was also presented with a Chief’s Award of Excellence, an award which came through the Amherstburg Police Service.

For more information on Quilts of Valour, visit www.quiltsofvalour.ca, e-mail janet.bergeron@quiltsofvalour.ca or info@quiltsofvalour.ca or call Bergeron at 519-726-5016.

Quilts of Valour is also on social media with their Facebook page being found at www.facebook.com/groups/QOV.Canada and their Twitter page being found at www.twitter.com/QuiltsofValour.