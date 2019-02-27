Public schools to fly Pride flag at elementary schools in June

By Ron Giofu

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has voted to have all elementary schools fly the Pride flag during at least one week in June.

The rainbow flag already flies at public secondary schools during Pride Month with elementary schools now joining in after the board passed a resolution last Tuesday night. GECDSB trustees voted after hearing not only their own viewpoints, but those of a parent of a “gender creative” child.

Melissa Piva said she uses the term to describe her daughter, who came out when she was only five-years-old in 2015. Piva outlined issues she has had in schools in the past, where she said her daughter was subjected to having her gender being misidentified in class, debates by staff over what washroom she could use and being told by other students that she is a boy pretending to be a girl “because that’s what their parents had told them.”

Piva even pulled her children out of school and home schooled them for a year.

Piva, who has authored the children’s book “Rory’s Rainbow,” added she was once encouraged not to tell people about her child’s gender creativity because others may not be welcoming of such news.

“Have you ever tried to teach a child to be proud of who they are while trying to hide what makes them different?” Piva asked trustees.

Pride flags are symbolic of the LGBTQ+ communities and while flying them at elementary schools is a good step, Piva said more needs to be done.

“Whether it’s a plaque in the front hall everybody should have some kind of representation, it shouldn’t be only certain social issue,” she said. “In at least some small way, all minorities within the school should be represented.”

Amherstburg/LaSalle trustee Ron LeClair said he believes in inclusive schools and that flying Pride flags is also in line with the board’s strategic plan.

“I value a society where all members are treated equally,” he said.

Vice chair Julia Burgess, who introduced the motion, said flying Pride flags in June shows the LGBTQ+ community that “we have their backs as a board” and shows they are accepting to all.

“This is not a call for elementary kids to come out. It’s a very private matter,” said Burgess. “It’s a symbol that we are a diverse and accepting school board.”

Trustee Gale Simco-Hatfield said she is supportive of the flag but worried there wasn’t enough consultation with school communities.

“This, to me, is heavy handed,” she believed.

Trustee Linda Qin said that while everyone has the right to be safe in schools, she believed schools should have neutral ideologies and that feelings of all students and parents have to be considered. She believed the flag could make younger children “confused” about gender issues.

“It’s a symbol of tolerance,” added trustee Alan Halberstadt. “I think it’s very important.”

Trustee Cathy Cooke added that while she supports Pride flags at elementary school, more education should be provided as to what the flags mean.

Chair Jessica Sartori added she is proud to have the Pride flags flown, adding that “it fits so many of the Greater Essex County District School Board’s values.