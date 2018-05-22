Public meeting to be held by OCPC on policing issue

By Ron Giofu

Another public meeting will be held with regards to the switching of policing services from the Amherstburg Police Service to the Windsor Police Service.

This time, it will be held by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

While a meeting is planned, details have not yet been finalized, according to Silvia Cheng, communications co-ordinator with Safety, Licensing Appeals and Standards Tribunals Ontario (SLATSO).

“I can confirm that the OCPC is currently reviewing Amherstburg’s application requesting to have the Town’s police services provided by the Windsor Police Service,” said Cheng. “Due to the public interest in the matter, the OCPC has advised the Municipality of Windsor and the Town of Amherstburg that a public meeting will be held. The formal notice regarding details of the public meeting will be released shortly and posted to our website.”

The website is www.slasto.gov.on.ca.

“The OCPC’s role is to decide whether the proposal will provide adequate and effective policing services to the Town of Amherstburg. The OCPC will also ensure that appropriate severance arrangements, if applicable, have been made,” said Cheng. “Following the public meeting, the OCPC will review the information in a timely manner to ensure that it meets the criteria in section 40 of the Police Services Act (PSA). The OCPC has the responsibility to ensure that the abolition of an existing police force does not otherwise contravene the PSA.”

There were four public meetings on the subject in January and February with the majority in attendance not agreeing with the plan to switch. However, at a special meeting of town council Feb. 26, the vote was 3-2 to switch policing services to Windsor with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and councillors Leo Meloche and Rick Fryer in favour. Opposed were councillors Jason Lavigne and Joan Courtney while Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and Councillor Diane Pouget declared conflict as both have family members that are part of the Windsor Police Service.

The original discussion was based on a five-year contract, but the final vote ended up being for a 20-year contract with Windsor. It is estimated to come with at least $567,000 annually in savings and Windsor will absorb long-term post-retirement benefits. However, many residents who opposed don’t believe in fixing “what isn’t broken,” worried about the loss of local control and questioned the savings that Amherstburg will actually receive.