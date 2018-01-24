Public gives feedback on the future of policing in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Two public meetings down, two to go on whether or not to switch from the Amherstburg Police Service to the Windsor Police Service.

Thus far, many of the people who have spoken at the meetings oppose a switch with the feeling being that the town should “not fix what isn’t broken.”

A number of residents spoke at each of the first two public meetings, held last Wednesday night at the Amherstburg Municipal Building and last Thursday night at the K of C Hall in McGregor. One resident who spoke at both meetings was Frank Cleminson, a former member of the Amherstburg Police Services Board (APSB).

Cleminson, who chaired the APSB at points during his 11-year tenure on the board, said Windsor police carries a per capita cost of $450 per person while Amherstburg’s is $270. He also called for greater transparency, something he hasn’t seen so far in his review of the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents.

“I’m not seeing it in the RFP,” he said of transparency. “You’ve arrived at numbers and I’m not seeing how you got them.”

Windsor police chief Al Frederick said while 90 per cent of costs are tied up in salaries and benefits, the bulk of the other budget line items could be reduced if the contract for service is given to Windsor police. Frederick added there are savings in dispatch and additional savings would be achieved through the elimination of the chief and deputy chief position and replacing them with a senior officer.

The high per capita costs, he explained, were due to Windsor having to have the same services and units offered by a regional police service but Windsor doesn’t have the ability to spread costs throughout a region.

John Miceli, the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) and chair of the Joint Police Advisory Committee (JPAC), said “we are as transparent as can be in the public process” and said people can file a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) for more information.

“You have the privilege at the Amherstburg Police Services Board of seeing everything line-by-line and people had to trust you,” Miceli told Cleminson. “I find it very difficult that you don’t trust the JPAC committee in doing the same thing.”

Denise Bondy believed “this is a change that should be resisted at the present time.”

“If it’s not broken, why fix it?” she asked.

Bondy said Amherstburg “is not a big city” and needs a small town feel with policing. She said the loss of autonomy would be important and also questioned the timing, believing it was happening too quickly as the bid came in during October and a decision is planned for Feb. 26.

“It’s an election year,” Bondy pointed out. “Couldn’t we take a little time and let the people of Amherstburg vote on this? I’m not saying don’t change. I’m saying let’s not be hasty.”

“If it isn’t broken, why the heck are you fixing it?” Susan Monaghan asked.

Noting she is a pensioner with a desire for council to be “thrifty,” Monaghan still voiced concerns about the local police losing some accountability.

“Our police service will be part of a larger bureaucracy,” Monaghan stated.

Frank DiPasquale questioned if there are some savings that could be achieved under a contract with Windsor police on such things as fuel, could they be offered now without having to switch? DiPasquale also had issues with two members of council possibly not voting on the matter due to conflicts of interest.

“That’s a big concern to me,” said DiPasquale.

Tom Miller noted that he was pulled over recently in Amherstburg and “the cop was so friendly, it made me want to pay the ticket.” He believed the “brotherhood” among police officers would ensure that other municipalities are covered off if they need extra units such as K-9 units or bomb squads.

“One thing that worries me is Amherstburg’s identity,” said Miller. “I like that small town feeling.”

Miller also had concerns with the possibility of two members of council declaring a conflict, stating that having five people vote on the matter is not “fair in my book.”

Ron Sutherland, another former APSB member and also a former deputy mayor, agreed that it should be brought to the voters.

“I believe this should be on the ballot for the next election,” said Sutherland.

Debbie Bezaire told committee members that she experienced hospital amalgamations and wondered if promised savings will stay in effect going forward.

“As a taxpayer, what is going to happen in 13 years or ten years? Are the savings going to be there in the future?”

“I think there is a lot of fear of the unknown with this proposal,” believed Chad Barrette. If there were a guarantee of savings beyond the initial five-year period, some of the fear would be taken away.

Larry Amlin said he believes the Windsor Police Service is an excellent one and believes that other municipalities are keeping a close eye on this process. Should Amherstburg town council accept the offer, “I see it as one step towards regional policing.”

Kevin Sprague said the $567,000 in proposed annual savings the town would receive by switching to Windsor police isn’t worth it.

“I have serious concerns as a taxpayer in Amherstburg if we lose our cost-effective police service,” he said. “I strongly suggest that saving $567,000 is not worth fixing what isn’t broken.”

Sprague, who also believes it is an election issue, said he feels that the town would eventually be policed like “a big city” as local officers would take advantage of promotion opportunities and move into Windsor. He added that he has had to deal with the Amherstburg Police Service on various matters and has received quick responses.

“I do not want to risk losing this service,” said Sprague.

The option to switch back to Amherstburg after five years won’t happen, he believed and that the town should “put something else on the chopping block” if they want to save $567,000. Sprague added that no one he has spoken with is in favour of switching to Windsor police.

“The town of LaSalle made the right choice (to stay with their police service) and we need to make the right one as well,” said Sprague.

Len Paquette told Frederick and the Windsor officers in attendance Thursday night – including Deputy Chief Vince Power, Staff Sgt. Ron LeClair and Superintendent Brendon Dodd – that “you are not coming here to help us out. You are coming here to make money. You are doing a good job but, at the end of the day, you are going to make money off of the town.”

Paquette endorsed the existing service and the members thereof and believed the costs would be too high if the town elects to switch back in five years.

“Mr. Miceli, you are a great guy but try not to talk us into something we don’t want,” Paquette told the CAO.

Other residents also questioned the potential savings, including Chris Drew. He said Amherstburg could access extra services from the OPP, if necessary, and said he figures that Amherstburg has a more cost efficient service than Windsor.

“I consider this a slap in the face to the Amherstburg Police Service and its members,” said Drew.

Current Amherstburg police officers also had questions. Don Brown, an Amherstburg resident and a sergeant with the Amherstburg Police Service, asked a number of questions and also pointed out losing the chief means losing the “captain of the ship.

“The captain of the ship steers the direction of the service,” said Brown. “We will be losing the chief, the board and the captain of the ship. I want to make that point to the public.”

Const. Shawn McCurdy, president of the Amherstburg Police Association, admitted it has been a stressful time for them but told the public they can still expect the same level of service from the officers as they always had regardless of what happens.

Chris Gibb asked what costs the Amherstburg Police Service would face should the switch not happen. Amherstburg police chief Tim Berthiaume stated they face “infrastructure challenges” which include issues with their radio system. He is recommending replacement in 2019, should the switch to Windsor not happen, and that he hopes to spread the estimated $450,000 cost over five years.

“The Amherstburg Police Service has a healthy reserve,” Berthiaume added. “That’s why we created the reserve.”

Regarding their obligations under Bill 175, including whether they would be obligated to police waterways, Berthiaume said they are preparing for that should any requirements call for Amherstburg police to have to step up patrols on the water. He said they would patrol waterways with existing resources.

Responding to Gibb’s second question regarding access to the chief, deputy chief and police services board should a switch happen, Frederick said he hopes Berthiaume would be the “point person in the transition” as “we need this to work seamlessly and positively as possible.”

In presenting the proposal to the public, Miceli pointed out Amherstburg is a safe community but policing costs represent 23 per cent of the town’s operating budget. A Deloitte report recommendation was to seek shared opportunities that would reduce operating costs, said Miceli, with town council asking for confirmation that people were receiving “value for money” with the current service and examine other options for policing. Town council passed the original motion seeking police costings Dec. 15, 2014.

“Amherstburg has an excellent service,” said Miceli. “In no way is this exercise a reflection on the Amherstburg Police Service.”

Frederick said the Amherstburg Police Service offers a department that is “second to none” and “it’s not going to change” should a switch occur.

Miceli said that town council will make the decision Feb. 26 and told the public no verdict has been arrived at thus far.

“There has been no decision made yet on the policing issue,” he said. “We are going through the public meeting process to see what people want.”

Believing “there has been a lot of misinformation out there,” the CAO encouraged people to attend the public meetings, find out what is going on and provide input.

Mike Mitchell, consultant with MPM Consulting, called the RFP put out by the town as “one of the most comprehensive RFP’s I’ve ever seen.” LaSalle opted not to put in a bid with the OPP sending a letter, but no bid, in response to the RFP.

The Windsor Police Service would take over administrative duties with the only change residents seeing being the replacement of the chief and deputy chief with a senior officer, said Mitchell.

“The big issue is it is only the administration of Amherstburg police that will be handled in Windsor,” said Frederick. “The police service is going to be what it is today. We’re not going to have Windsor police officers responding to Priority 1 calls in Amherstburg.”

Frederick said Amherstburg police officers could stay in town “as long as they like.”

Findings of the JPAC committee included Windsor police proposal administering existing staff in existing organizational units, the continuation of service delivery, existing Amherstburg officers and staff “working exclusively” for Amherstburg, the town being able to keep the existing Amherstburg police station, police continuing to respond to all calls for service and “through the terms of the contract and membership on the Windsor Police Services board, effective, local control of policing in the town would continue.”

The Amherstburg mayor would become a voting member of the Windsor Police Services Board, should a switch occur.

The JPAC findings also said additional services like K-9, tactical, explosive disposal, forensic identification, collision reconstruction and other services could be added with a switch, Amherstburg would retain its current officers unless there is a promotional opportunity or disciplinary situation and the town would retain its police zone structure and would also maintain separate operational data for Amherstburg. The use of non-lethal shotguns would also be allowed to continue in Amherstburg.

In addition to an estimated $567,802 annually – or over $2.8 million over five years – the town’s post-retirement benefit liability of between $2.8 million to $3.9 million would be picked up by Windsor. Also pointed out as JPAC findings were the repurposing of $380,680 from a police reserve for “other municipal purposes” and that if the town doesn’t renew the contract with Windsor, useful assets would be returned to Amherstburg.

Frederick said Windsor is not trying to make money but sharing services would be beneficial to both municipalities.

“We’re not trying to make money,” said Frederick. “We’re trying to share resources for cheaper costs.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins, who attended Wednesday night’s meeting at town hall, agreed there were some savings to be had.

“This is not about the City of Windsor making money,” said Dilkins.

Frederick also noted that if Amherstburg accepts the contract, the current collective agreement Amherstburg officers have would dissolve and officers would come under the Windsor police’s agreement and that Amherstburg officers would have to get up-to-speed on Windsor police’s policies.

Miceli said savings to Amherstburg taxpayers would amount to about $61 on an average household. He noted costs would be included in a contract, and pointed out the proposal is not an amalgamation of services but a contracting out of services.

“I have complete faith in the process,” the CAO added.

The third public meeting is this Thursday night (Jan. 25) at St. Peter’s ACHS College School, located at 6101 County Road 20, in Malden Centre. That meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.

The fourth and final public meeting is this Saturday (Jan. 27) at the Libro Centre from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.