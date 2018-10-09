Prime Minister visits area, participates in bridge groundbreaking

By Ron Giofu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of stops in the Windsor area last Thursday and Friday, including helping to get a major infrastructure project off the ground.

After attending a Liberal fundraiser Thursday night, Trudeau joined Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and numerous other dignitaries at the groundbreaking for the new Gordie Howe International Bridge. The new bridge is expected to take upwards of six years to complete.

According to a press release from Trudeau’s office, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project includes the construction of a six-lane, cable-stayed design bridge with a clear span of 853 metres (0.53 miles) and a total length of approximately 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles). It will also include new Canadian and U.S. ports of entry and approach bridges, border inspection plazas, tolling operations, and an interchange in Michigan connecting Interstate 75 to the U.S. port of entry.

“Today, full construction begins on the largest and most ambitious infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border. Canadians need infrastructure they can rely on to get where they want to go and to expand their businesses within our borders and beyond. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will help grow our economy, encourage increased trade and investment, and create good, well-paying jobs on both sides of the border,” Trudeau stated.

Trudeau also attended a roundtable with labour union leaders before heading into downtown Windsor where he delivered remarks at a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority barbecue.

The prime minister urged people to be “relentlessly positive about the future” and praised the new USMCA trade deal as “a huge win for all of us.”

Trudeau also made stops at the FCA Windsor assembly plant and the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor, the latter stop seeing the prime minister help distribute turkeys for Thanksgiving.