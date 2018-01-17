“Press for Progress” brunch to celebrate International Women’s Day

By Ron Giofu

Plans are well underway to celebrate International Women’s Day in Essex County.

A committee consisting of people from Amherstburg and LaSalle are in the planning stages for the “Press for Progress” brunch that will be held March 4 at Ambassador Golf Club in LaSalle. The event is being presented by the Essex County International Women’s Day Committee and the Belle Vue Conservancy.

“We wanted to have an event to celebrate International Women’s Day that takes place on March 8,” explained event-co chair Patricia Simone. “This years theme is ‘Press for Progress’ and the committee wanted to host an event to get people talking and thinking about the best way to press for progress for women’s issues.”

Simone added that due to positive response, the event has been opened up to people from around Windsor-Essex County.

The master of ceremonies for the brunch will be St. Clair College president Patti France with Laurie Tannous, vice president of government and industry relations for Farrow, being the guest speaker. There will also be panelists that will provide a brief introduction and answers to questions posed by moderator Anthony Leardi.

Panelists include St. Clair College professor and local author Veronique Mandal, Michael Akpata from IBM, Jody Goslin from Oxley Estate Winery and Enwin Utilities CEO Helga Reidel.

“We hope that everyone attends this event to show that pressing for progress is something that everyone should be assisting with. This isn’t just a women issue it’s an everyone issue,” said Simone.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be directed to the Belle Vue Conservancy. Auction and 50/50 draw proceeds will be donated to the LaSalle Food Bank.

“We chose Belle Vue as it was the home of sisters, Margaret and Catherine Reynolds, whose landscape paintings provide an invaluable record of early 19th century life in Upper Canada,” said Simone. “Their works hang in the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Windsor Museum, Library and Archives Canada and Fort Malden National Historic Site. We feel it’s important to ensure that this history remains in Amherstburg.”

Tickets are $40 per person. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the brunch and program starts at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the River Town Times office at 67 Richmond St. in Amherstburg and the Leardi Law Firm at 23 Sandwich St. S. in Amherstburg.

Simone co-chairs the organizing committee with Peggy Thompson, with other committee members including Bonnie Deslippe, Stephanie Thomson, Leardi and Akpata as well as advisors Shirley Curson-Prue and Michael Prue from the Belle Vue Conservancy.