Preparations continuing for Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships

By Ron Giofu

Preparations are continuing to host the top male and female gymnasts at the Libro Centre this April.

The Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships start April 5 and run for four days with Rose City Gymnastics being the host club. Athletes ranging in age from 9-20 are anticipated with some of the nation’s highest calibre gymnastics to be presented in the main ice pad and in the indoor soccer facility. Meet director Diana Giorgi said the women’s competitions will run Thursday-Sunday that weekend and the men’s competitions will go Friday through Sunday.

Approximately 1,200 athletes are expected as well as about 5,000 spectators.

Women’s events will include vault, bars, beam and floor while men’s events will include vault, horizontal bar, rings, pommel hours, floor and parallel bars.

“This is the best of the best in Ontario,” added Lisa Deklerk, meet co-director.

The levels range from beginners to advanced, which is determined by either Gymnastics Ontario or Gymnastics Canada and is based on age and skill. Athletes will train from 16 to 25 plus hours per week. Some levels will be able to attempt to place in the top of their respective category and qualify to represent Ontario as part of Team Ontario at the Eastern Canadian Championships in the beginning of May or the Canadian National Championships in the end of May. The national championships are also being held in Ontario as they are to be held in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships will also need to be staffed with about 200-300 volunteers for the weekend. Giorgi said a police clearance is needed to volunteer.

Should the public have any questions regarding volunteering, please contact Rose City Gymnastics by e-mail at rcgmeet@gmail.com or phone 519-999-2802. Forms are also available at the Libro Centre.