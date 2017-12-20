Precision Jewellers steps up to help T2B

Special to the RTT

Precision Jewellers partnered with Transition to Betterness (T2B) as the benefiting charity, as they celebrated 50 years in business recently at Essex Golf & Country Club.

Exclusive to the event was one of 30 professional diamond cutters in North America supplied by Maple Leaf Diamonds that cut, shaped and polished a diamond as guests watched. Precision Jewellers also raffled off the finished diamond which was valued at $12,000 along with a Shinola Detroit Bike, Bulova Ladies watch and a Detroit Redwings/Windsor Spitfires Sports Package.

Among the jewellery brand representatives on-site that evening were Gabriel New York, Shinola Detroit, Uboat, Raymond Weil, Oris, and Maple Leaf Diamonds™. Maple Leaf Diamonds also had a 10.5 carat diamond ring on display valued at over $700,000 and allowed guests to try it on and take photos.

At the end of the evening, a donation cheque from Precision Jewellers was presented to Transition to Betterness for $12,500 to benefit T2B’s concierge program which provides patients and their families with emotional support and everyday essentials.

In 1966, no one saw what was in store for Precision Jewellers. Ralph Parrott was known for his expertise and craftsmanship which is why he originally founded Precision Jewellers. Fast forward 50 years later and Daniel J. Thomas is currently the proud owner of two locations in both Windsor and in Amherstburg. Precision Jewellers has always been one of the very first steps in creating memorable moments in customers’ lives. Thomas would like to thank his family, staff, customers, suppliers, partners and the entire Windsor-Essex community for helping him celebrate 50 years.

“Over the last five decades, we have been fortunate and blessed to have been included in the special moments of our customers’ lives. We are honored each time our customers trust us to create, design and complete a special piece to mark one of these brilliant, significant moments,” said Thomas.

Thomas is honoured to steer the business into the second half of its first century and promises to continue helping friends, couples, and family members find perfect ways to commemorate their most memorable life-changing moments. While Precision Jewellers has received many accolades over the years, they remain constantly mindful that their success would not have been possible without their customers in Windsor-Essex and abroad. The loyalty has made their dream a reality.