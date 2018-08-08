Pouget believes she has experience, track record to be deputy mayor

By Ron Giofu
A third current town councillor is seeking the job of deputy mayor.
Diane Pouget filed her nomination papers July 27 and became the fourth and final candidate for the position. Pouget will be running against council colleagues Rick Fryer and Leo Meloche as well as Amherstburg Police Services Board chair Bob Rozankovic.
“I decided to run for deputy mayor believing I have the knowledge, experience and proven track record to properly represent our residents,” she said.
Pouget stated there are “strong, honest candidates” running for councillor positions so she felt comfortable with her decision to seek the deputy mayor position.
Progress has been made over the last four years, Pouget indicated, but more progress is still needed.
“Although our current council worked very diligently to pay down our debt, we still have a long way to go,” said Pouget.
The town’s finances remain an issue for Pouget.
“If elected, my first order of business would be to try and re-instate the finance committee in order to refocus on our needs instead of our wants,” she stated. “We must continue to pay down our debt, build our reserves, improve infrastructure, repair our crumbling roads and get control of our hiring.”
As the deputy mayor also sits on Essex County council, Pouget said repairing roads are among her objectives if she is elected to represent Amherstburg at that level also.
“My goals are very similar to what they are right now (in Amherstburg) – to improve roads and infrastructure and to work collectively with all municipalities,” she said.
There are county roads that need work as well as town-owned roads, she believes.
Pouget said the number of people hired is an issue, as is where the people come from. She understands the town can’t be discriminatory, but hopes if there is hiring done that more people from the community get jobs.
“It is a very contentious issue,” she said. “Residents are very unhappy with hiring from outside our community.”
While a report she requested recently about town hiring and the cost factor of said hiring was refused by her council colleagues, she said the counterargument of savings through the new hires due to not contracting out services “has not been proven to council.” She said the finance committee helped council earlier in the term as it aided in whittling down a request for nine new employees to 3.5.
“I have been vocally opposed to the rebranding because of the cost and the fear of losing our historic identity,” she added.
Pouget stated she is “a strong advocate” of receiving public input from Amherstburg’s rural residents regarding their needs. She added that council must meet with developers before changing any agreements that have been in existence since 2007.
It is important for Amherstburg residents to vote in the Oct. 22 municipal election, she added, so that the most honest and strongest group of candidates can get elected to represent the town over the next four years.
Feedback to her candidacy for deputy mayor has already been strong, she reports, as she received numerous phone calls shortly after filing her nomination papers.
“I didn’t expect this much support,” she said.
The other three vying for the position are “very good candidates,” Pouget said, but believes her experience gives her the edge.
“I believe it’s because of my experience, knowledge and proven track record,” she said of what sets her apart. “I’ve always been there to represent (the residents). I’ve proven that over and over again.”