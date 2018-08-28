Portion of Pickering Dr. closes Wednesday for watermain work

The Town of Amherstburg has advised that Pickering Dr. will be closed to through traffic between Fryer St. and King St., commencing Wednesday, to facilitate watermain replacement and road improvements.

Work on the Pickering Drive Watermain Replacement and Road Improvements will be ongoing through November 2018, the town advises. Local traffic will be maintained and residents will be allowed access to their residences but delays should be expected.

The Town reminds residents that during construction traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.