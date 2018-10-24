Portion of Murray St. in downtown core to face temporary closure starting Oct. 25

The town of Amherstburg is advising that a portion of Murray St. will be closed temporarily to facilitate repairs and lead to fibre internet installation.

The town states that Murray St. will be closed between Dalhousie St. and Ramsay St. to through traffic starting this Thursday (Oct. 25) to conduct repair of existing underground conduits as part of the Bell “Fibre to the Home project.”

This closure is expected to last approximately three days, weather permitting, and the town states detour routes will be posted.

During this time, the town adds that local businesses will remain open and one-way traffic on Murray St. will remain open to the point of road closure only. No access will be permitted through the construction zone.