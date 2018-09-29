Portion of Fryer St. to be closed Monday for watermain work

The Town of Amherstburg advises that Fryer St. will be closed to all traffic from Simcoe St. to McCurdy Dr. on Monday, October 1 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to facilitate a watermain tie-in at Pickering Drive.

No through traffic will be permitted during this closure.

This closure is part of the Pickering Drive Watermain Replacement and Road Improvements project.

The Town of Amherstburg reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down, obey all traffic signage and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.