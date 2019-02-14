Police searching for suspect after Con. 4 South B&E

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment is searching for a suspect after a break-and-enter at a Concession 4 South home.

Police were called to the home in the 4000 block of Concession 4 South last Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. where a door was forced open by going through a glass portion of the door. Police say the house was ransacked and the identification team was called in to investigate.

It is not clear what may have been taken from the home, but police state there is a suspect. The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing a blue nylon jacket with a green mask covering his face.

If anyone has information, contact the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Boat stolen Police are investigating the theft of a small boat from the Erie Ave. area. Reported last Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., police say the white Grand vessel along with an eight-horsepower Johnson motor and a trailer were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Theft A shed was reportedly broken into on Lakeside Dr. Police say the door to the shed was forced open and fuel was taken. There are no suspects at the present time. It was reported to police Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Fight Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Thorn Ridge Cr. around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight with weapons between multiple parties. Police say the fight was disbursed by the time officers arrived but a can of bear spray was recovered. Police did charge a 27-year-old Windsor male on outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Accident Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Alma St. and Concession 3 North that was reported last Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. Police say there were minor injuries and the matter is still under investigation.

Correction A report of an accident Jan. 15 at the intersection of Richmond St. and Seymour St. listed a 57-year-old woman as having been charged. The report should have stated that it was a 22-year-old resident, not the 57-year-old, that faces charges. The RTT apologizes for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.

—All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment