Police notified after report of child being approached by unknown person

(Editor’s Note: The following police report is a collection of two weeks’ worth of incidents.)

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment is investigating after a report that a youth was approached by someone in a vehicle on Richmond St.

Police say a suspicious person approached the youth in the 500 block of Richmond St. Feb. 19 and offered candy. The person was driving a newer model blue, four-door Ford Taurus and is described as a white woman with brown hair with streaks of blonde wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

The youth fled inside their house and was unharmed, state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Possible shooting with airsoft gun Police state that a complainant reported being possibly shot with an airsoft gun in the area of Sandwich St. S. and Pickering Dr. March 3 around 8:45 p.m. The complainant added three males were driving by in a black Dodge pickup truck at the time. There were no injuries and no damage to the person’s clothing. The matter is under investigation and police ask that anyone with information contact them.

Stolen vehicles A white 2017 GMC Terrain four-door vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 19 from a home in the 200 block of Hyde Park in River Canard. It was reported around 7:25 a.m. The license plate on the vehicle is Ontario CEMV 977. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or saw anything suspicious, they are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. Feb. 24 around 12:11 p.m. A 2014 Ford Focus was stolen but later recovered in Windsor. Police believe that the suspect took the keys while the person was occupied at a local fitness facility. There was no damage to the vehicle, police say. It is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Accidents Police say there have been several hit and run collisions reported over the last two weeks and are reminding motorists that if they are involved in an accident, whether it be on the street or in a parking lot, they need to report it to police. All accidents reported over the last two weeks have been minor, police say. Police state that those who don’t report the crashes and leave could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

A single-vehicle accident was reported to police Feb. 26 at about 7 a.m. It was reported in the 100 block of Balaclava St. where a driver allegedly struck a parked car. A 24-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with changing lanes not in safety.

Another charge of changing lanes not in safety was laid against a 21-year-old Tecumseh man Feb. 28. The two-vehicle accident was reported Feb. 28 at 5:11 p.m. on Front Road North just south of Malden Road.

A single-vehicle crash was reported March 1 in the 700 block of Concession 2. The complainant heard the crash, looked out and saw debris on the roadway but no vehicle, police state. The driver allegedly left the scene after striking a pole to take a passenger to the hospital, police state, and that resulted in a 50-year-old Amherstburg woman charged with failing to report a collision. Police add there were minor injuries.

Thefts A break-in was reported to a house under construction in the 6700 block of Concession 6 North. It was reported Feb. 20 around 7:40 a.m. Tools were reported stolen and police say entry was gained by forcing a door open. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

An outbuilding was entered and tools were stolen in the 6900 block of County Road 50. It was reported around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25. There are no suspects and police add that a lock was cut. Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact them or Crime Stoppers.

—All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment