Police investigating the theft of building materials

Officers with the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment are investigating the theft of building materials from a business on St. Arnaud St.

Police say there are no suspects and people are encouraged to call them at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477) with any information. The business is located in the 100 block of St. Arnaud St.

The theft was reported to police March 22 around 7:30 a.m.

Police are also investigating a theft from Walmart for a theft complaint. Police subsequently arrested and charged a 29-year-old Windsor man was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. It was reported to police March 23 around 3:18 p.m.

Fight Officers were called to Shooters March 23 around 2:09 a.m. for a fight call. As a result, police say that a 19-year-old LaSalle man was arrested and charged with assault. The victim suffered minor injuries, police add.

—All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment