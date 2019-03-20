Police investigating the theft of $1,600 worth of tools

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment is investigating a theft of tools from a truck parked in the 2200 block of Front Road North.

According to police, suspect(s) damaged a garage door and entered an unlocked truck parked inside the garage. Hand tools valued at $1,600 were taken, police add, with the damage to the garage door estimated at $400. It was reported to police last Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Mischief Police say a business in the 200 block of Bathurst St. was damaged as a window was smashed out. It was reported last Tuesday around 9:26 a.m. There are no suspects and people with information are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

A mailbox in the 7800 block of Concession 7 was damaged with what police say appear to be pellets. There are no suspects and police ask the public to report any sort of suspicious activity near their homes.

Accident Police responded to a single vehicle on Alma St. near Concession 4 where the state that a vehicle entered the ditch. A 20-year-old Thamesville man was charged with careless driving.

—All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment