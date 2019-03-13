Police investigating break-and-enters

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment is investigating a pair of break-ins at a property in the 6500 block of Concession 6 South.

Police say two homes on the same property were reported to have been entered, with a total of $200 in miscellaneous jewellery stolen. It was reported March 10 around 3:15 p.m. There are no suspects, but if people have any information, they are asked to contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Other thefts Police are investigating a theft of a pickup truck grill that was delivered to a residence on Walker Road. The home, in the 9500 block, was the site of the delivery and the package was stolen from the front of the residence. The package had an approximate value of $300. It was reported March 5 around 3:54 p.m. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers or police

*A shed was reported to have been entered in the 200 block of Dalhousie St. and police say approximately $1,200 in tools were stolen. There are no suspects but anyone with information is requested to contact police or Crime Stoppers. It was reported March 9 around 12:51 p.m.

Mischief Police report several mischief complaints between March 1-4. Orange paint balls were shot at various locations around Amherstburg, police say. The matter is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Accidents Police say a two-vehicle accident March 6 resulted in a 19-year-old Amherstburg man charged with failing to stop at a red light. It was reported around 5:19 p.m. There were no injuries.

*A two-vehicle accident was reported March 8 at County Road 20 and Texas Road. Police say an 81-year-old Amherstburg woman wash charged with failing to signal a lane change. There were no injuries.

-All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment