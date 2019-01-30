Police continuing to investigate thefts

There are a number of thefts and shoplifting complaints that were reported over the last two weeks that are being investigated by the Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service.

Police were called to Walmart on consecutive days last Thursday and Friday. The first call came around 4:15 p.m. and the person was not located. The next day, a 46-year-old Inverhuron man was charged with theft under $5,000 for allegedly stealing consumable goods from the store.

*Officers were called to Western Secondary School last Thursday after a report was made about a fenced area being cut into and scrap metal and car parts stolen. The matter is under investigation.

*Police attended a home in the 8100 block of Concession 8 last Thursday around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a break-and-enter. Entry was reportedly gained through the front door. No further information was available as of press time.

*Police were called to Sobeys around 2 p.m. Jan. 15 for a shoplifting complaint. According to police, two males roughly 35-40 years of age, allegedly left with consumable goods. One man went into the store while the other was outside in a green Chevy Impala. It is under investigation.

*An unlocked vehicle was entered Jan. 16. Police say it was parked in a lot in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. The matter is under investigation.

*A man and woman allegedly stole electronics from Walmart Jan. 18. A white male in a grey toque and jacket and a woman in a dark coat and long brown hair are believed to be the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

*Tools from a garage was reported from a home in the 800 block of Summer Ridge. Police say suspects gained entry through a door and the matter remains under investigation. It was reported Jan. 17.

*A workshop at a property in the 6000 block of County Road 8 was entered and police say a snowblower was stolen. Police add there were no signs of forced entry. The matter was reported to police around 9 a.m. Jan. 21.

Accident Police say a 57-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with disobeying a stop sign after a Jan. 15 accident at the intersection of Richmond St. and Seymour St. There were no injuries, police add.

-All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment