Police assist in rescuing dog from ice

Officers with the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment were called to Boblo Island last Saturday around noon to assist with a dog that had gone onto the ice.

Police say the dog had gone onto Crystal Bay. Officers assisted in helping to bring the dog to shore. There were no injuries and the dog is safe.

The public is reminded to be careful when going onto ice, particularly during fluctuating temperatures, as the ice may not always be stable.

Scam Police say a resident in the 9000 block of Walker Road was the victim of a fraud last month. The incident was reported last Tuesday but is believed to have occurred Jan. 7-10. The victim was allegedly befriended through a gaming app and asked to transfer money to another person via Bitcoin and gift cards. Police say legitimate companies would not ask for money that way and people should be wary of such requests.

Hunting complaint Police were called to an area near the Cypher Systems Greenway between Concessions 3 and 4 North for a report of shots fired. It turned out to be a hunting complaint near the greenway. People are reminded to familiarize themselves of town bylaws before going hunting. The complaint came in last Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

Thefts The theft of a black 2013 Geo-Beast 200cc ATV was reported stolen from a driveway on Concession 2. Police say the ATV was taken from the driveway and is valued at approximately $1,200. There is also a bit of orange on the all-terrain vehicle as well, police add. The investigation continues. It was reported last Thursday around 4 p.m.

A theft of gas was reported at the Shell gas station on Sandwich St. S. last Tuesday around 10:10 a.m. The value of the gas is under $40, police say. The vehicle was covered in snow at the time and no other description was able to be obtained.

Mischief According to police, three vehicles were damaged in the 60 block of Murray St. last Thursday. It was reported around 11:35 p.m. Dents and smashed windows are among the damage reported, police say, adding the matter is still under investigation. Police say there is a suspect.

Police were called to General Amherst High School Monday around 9:20 a.m. for a report of graffiti to the building. Words and symbols were painted on the building. There are no suspects and the matter remains under investigation.

—All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment