Polar Bear Dip participants brave cold for charity

By Christian Bouchard

Despite cold and windy conditions, a group of brave participants jumped into the choppy waters in the name of charity.

The Amherstburg Optimist Club held its annual Polar Bear Dip at Colchester Beach on Sunday. Registration, as well as post-event celebrations, were held at Shooter’s Roadhouse in Harrow. Participants were taken to and from the beach in a school bus to help stay warm after the dip.

“It’s fun to get together with friends and family and do something crazy, said Brandon Boldt, a volunteer with the Amherstburg Optimist Club.

The freezing cold event drew a crowd of 23 participants, up three from last year’s total and raised approximately $2,500 for local families in need.

“All the money generated goes towards helping provide a full Christmas with food and gifts to two to three families in the Amherstburg area,” said Boldt.

Many of the dippers returned from previous years, however, Mike Bezaire, a volunteer with the Optimist Club for the past 20 years believes most do it for the community camaraderie.

“It’s nice to see so many people are willing to give back,” said Bezaire. “There’s a handful of jumpers who’ve been here since we started, and they still come out every year.”

Bezaire said they get a list and buy them the gifts they asked for Christmas. The Optimist Club also buys them a full dinner and a ton of groceries to last them a while.

“It’s my third year doing it and my wife’s ninth year. It goes to a great cause and it’s all about comradery,” added jumper Paul Stewart.