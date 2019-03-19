Plans underway for the 14th annual Business Excellence Awards

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) will be coming up in a little less than two months and the organization is looking for nominees for its awards.

The awards will be once again be held at Pointe West Golf Club with the event scheduled for May 9. Nominations are being accepted until March 31 in 11 categories.

This year’s categories include Business of the Year, which recognizes a business that has “leveraged innovation and demonstrated outstanding performance, effective leadership, responsive management and quality service over the years but particularly in the past year. Not only has this business achieved tangible performance improvements in efficiency, productivity, competitiveness and market share with their products or services, they have also developed excellent employee-employer relationships. The existence of this business is a true win for its community.”

The award for Professional of the Year goes to a business that provides services to individuals or businesses. The award criteria states that “the recipient business executes best practices in all areas of their operation to ensure maximization of their capabilities and capacity. The recipient business demonstrates a commitment to the ongoing education, skills development or professional accreditation of its employees.

The Entrepreneur Award is presented to an entrepreneur, in business for one to four years, “who has investigated the opportunities, weighed the risks, and has demonstrated significant business achievement and sustainable financial performance.”

The Non Profit/Charitable Award will be presented to the not-for-profit business that has significantly contributed to the quality of life within the community and its citizens through its programming and/or activities. The Welcoming Accessibility Award will go “to a business or organization that has reduced employment barriers and/or assisted employees with physical, communication or developmental challenges.”

The ACOC’s Hospitality Award will be presented to an accommodation and/or food business that has “improved the allure of the community by demonstrating commitment to excellence in hospitality/customer service, staff knowledge, quality and consistency of product, and community involvement.”

The Employer of the Year is awarded to the business that “has provided training to improve the skills, knowledge, safety and/or performance of their workforce. They have initiated innovative and creative programs to increase productivity of their employees.”

Nominations are also being accepted for the Excellence in Customer Service Award, which will go to “a business or organization the is recognized by their customers as providing excellent customer service” while the Community Service/Community Involvement Award will go “to the business or organization that consistently plays an active role in making our community a better place to live by their involvement with charitable organizations, community benefits, sponsorships and committees.”

There will be a Business Legacy Award presented that night with that award being given to “a business that has been in operation for ten years or longer, has demonstrated long term leadership, innovative thinking and commitment to the community.

The New Business of the Year will be awarded “to a business who has been in operation less than two years that has experienced success in company growth, sales and service, profitability and employment creation.”

“The BEA is our highlight event each year to recognize and award our business community- The Chamber looks forward to this event each year and is very excited for our existing and new businesses within our Amherstburg community,” said ACOC president Nika Laurin.

Laurin added that the Chamber will continue to focus on economic development and prosperity for the Amherstburg Community, by supporting the local businesses and partnering with our not-for-profit sector.

“The BEA awards is one of the bigger events that the Chamber hosts annually. The Chamber has also been collaborating with other local Chambers to organize multi-Chamber networking events with Essex County as well as planning for Chamber Networking events here in Amherstburg,” she said.

To nominate a business for one of the BEAs, e-mail amherstburgchamber@gmail.com and include why you nominated that business for the award they are nominated for.