Plans going full steam ahead for this year’s Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Show

By Ron Giofu

Preparations are underway for the 34th annual Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Show.

Presented by the Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum, the show will be held Aug. 10-12 at Co-An Park in McGregor. Club members helped get ready by using a nearly 100-year-old binder to take wheat off of a field owned by Amherstburg resident Tony Simon. The field is at the corner of Concession 5 North and Middle Side Road (County Road 10).

Club president Gary Struhar indicated there will be several attractions this year including sawmill and threshing demonstrations, a tractor pull Saturday that is open to the public, a tractor pull Sunday that is sanctioned by the Ontario Vintage Tractor Pullers Association and more.

Wheat that was taken off the field last Friday will be used as part of the threshing machine demonstrations.

“We have live entertainment Saturday and Sunday with four different bands,” said Struhar.

The Aug. 11 parade will see antique tractors leave from the parking lot at St. Clement’s Church, head south down Walker Road to Concession 11 before taking a left turn and heading east to Co-An Park. That Saturday morning parade starts at 9 a.m. Those interested in joining the parade can contact Donna Hanson at 519-816-4966 or via e-mail at donbak63@hotmail.com.

Opening ceremonies will follow the parade, said Struhar.

John Deere will be the featured tractor this year with two tents to be set up at Co-An Park to display tractors of that brand. Many of the tractors and other John Deere equipment will come from the collection of Amherstburg resident Darwin Wismer.

There will also be children’s games including “turkey in the straw” where tokens will be placed in a pile of straw and kids can get them out and redeem them on food or prizes.

“It keeps the kids amused,” said Struhar.

The idea behind the Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Show is so that the museum can further educate people about agriculture.

“It’s to show the people and to educate them on days gone by,” said Struhar.

The show runs Aug. 10 from 12-6 p.m., Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Aug. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults, seniors half price on Friday, children 6-12 years of age $2 and children under six free. A three-day pass is $12.

For further information on the show or the museum, visit www.essexsteamandgasengine.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EssexCountySteamandGasMuseum.