Photos, art and artifacts sought for upcoming marine exhibit at Gibson Gallery

The Gibson Gallery will have an exhibit entitled “Ahoy! Amherstburg’s Marine Past” that will run from Sept. 27-Oct. 21.

Through a collection of art, artifacts and photos, the exhibit will showcase the marine history that flourished in the Port of Amherstburg since the 1800’s. A highlight of the exhibit will be the colourful history of McQueen Marine Ltd. that was based in Amherstburg for over 50 years. Come aboard to hear the stories told by crew members of McQueen’s famous tug, Atomic. See what our Detroit River shoreline and the Navy Yard Park looked like 50 years ago!

Among those putting the exhibit together are Dave Cozens, Al Jackson and Capt. Cliff Morrison.

“The three of us are putting this exhibit together,” said Cozens, as he and Jackson looked through Dave Goodchild’s collection of photos.

The Gibson Gallery is looking for photos, paintings, prints, artifacts and any other materials that depict Amherstburg’s marine past. The gallery is looking for photos of Mullen’s Coal Dock, the Boblo dock at the foot of Murray St., Duffy’s marina, the custom’s dock and the Navy Yard Park construction.

Cozens said they are hopeful to get calls and submissions from the public. He believes there are “hidden gems” out in the community “but we don’t know what they are.”

The Marsh Historical Collection is also assisting with providing materials.

“It’s a united effort,” said Cozens.

If there are members of the public that have anything of interest that they would be prepared to loan to the Gibson Gallery for the exhibit, please contact Cozens at 519-736-2228 or via e-mail at office@gibsonartgallery.com. The public’s support is greatly appreciated.

The public is invited to visit the “Ahoy! Amherstburg’s Marine Past” exhibit at the Gibson Gallery this fall. The gallery is located at 140 Richmond St.