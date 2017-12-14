Person pulled from water off of Boblo Island

The Amherstburg Fire Department is reporting that a person was rescued from the water off of Boblo Island.

The person, identified by a male likely in his early 30’s, was pulled from the water near the Boblo Island restaurant. The Amherstburg Police Service and Essex-Windsor EMS also attended.

The person was conscious, said the fire department, and transported to hospital.

The fire department was reported to be on scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A local passerby was out walking their dog when they heard the man’s cry for help. The passerby called 911 and the man was removed from the water.

Amherstburg police state that upon arrival, the victim was in the water being held by another person. Police believe he was fishing in the area of the marina when he went into the water. As of 2:45 p.m., the man was described as being in stable condition.

Amherstburg police remind people to be careful around water as the ice isn’t thick yet and people can still be in danger if they aren’t cautious.