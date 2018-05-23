Parts stolen off of Texas Road vehicle

Amherstburg police are investigating a theft of vehicle parts that was reported Saturday afternoon.

Police say a resident in the 500 block of Texas Road reported that parts were stolen off of their Jeep sometime overnight. The matter is still under investigation and police add the homeowner had video surveillance. It was reported around 4:50 p.m.

Accident A two-car crash on Simcoe St. resulted in a charge for one driver. Amherstburg police say a 20-year-old LaSalle man was charged with reverse not in safety after allegedly backing out onto the roadway and striking another vehicle. The matter occurred in the 100 block of Simcoe St. May 15 around 11:50 a.m. There were no injuries.

Stats Amherstburg police there were 24 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and related regulations. There were also 14 911 hang-up calls and nine alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service