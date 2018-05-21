Parkinson fundraiser held in tribute to organizer’s father

By Ron Giofu

Trivia buffs packed the Harrow Legion recently for a fundraiser for Parkinson Canada.

A “90’s trivia night” was organized by Ashley Olson with family and friends helping her to present it. After dinner, participants gathered to enjoy trivia with a 1990’s theme with questions ranging from sports to politics to music to pop culture.

“It’s the second annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada,” explained Olson. “We had it last year and hope to do better this year.”

Olson looked to be on her way to reaching that target. The attendance roughly doubled as 80 people attended this year’s fundraiser, as opposed to about 40 in 2017.

“We had it last year and raised about $1,800,” said Olson. “I hope to do better this year.”

For Olson, raising money in the fight against Parkinson Disease has a personal connection.

“My dad was diagnosed with Parkinson Disease a few years ago,” she said. “Raising money seemed like the right thing to do.”