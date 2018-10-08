Park House Museum to receive historical designation

By Ron Giofu

The Park House Museum will soon be officially designated by the federal government.

The Park House, located at 214 Dalhousie St., has received a designation of national significance by the federal government, though an official plaque presentation is still forthcoming. The Park House Museum, through curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak, confirmed the news via their Facebook page late last week.

“It has been a two year process that has ended favorably for us and our community. Amherstburg is now a quaint town that was once the frontier of Upper Canada,” the Facebook post reads. “What does this designation mean? It means that our museum’s role in the development of Canadian heritage has been federally recognized.”

The Park House Museum also stated that “we are still a not-for-profit organization and will continue to operate as the charitable educational establishment that was founded over forty years ago. As in the past, we continue to rely on your support to maintain the operations and conservation of this building. In gratitude for your support we continue to pledge, inclusive of all visitors, great programming, events, research assistance, preservation of our community’s artifacts, and more.”

The historic designation “would not have been possible without the dedication of our volunteers who donate their time and skills to assist with the museum’s needs.”

The museum added: “We are greatly honoured by this designation and look forward to maintaining history for future generations to come.”

According to the Park House Museum’s website, “historically, the Park House is an early example of Pièce sur Pièce log construction and is said to have been built in the 1790s at the mouth of the Rouge River in Detroit. When Detroit was ceded to the United States, the owners decided to dismantle the building and float it down the Detroit River to Amherstburg.”

The building was moved to its current site in the early 1970’s as receives funding through the Rotary Club of Amherstburg.

For more information about the Park House Museum and its programming, visit www.parkhousemuseum.com or call 519-736-2511.