Park House Museum presenting new writing contest

By Ron Giofu

Do you want to be creative but not sure what to write about?

The Park House Museum may have the answer.

The Park House is holding a writing contest, though younger children may have an opportunity to submit pictures, with curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak stating it’s been an idea that she has had for a while.

Participants must include one of three themes – Amherstburg’s holiday traditions, traditions in our community or Amherstburg’s heritage. Pouget-Papak said it can be a piece of fiction or non-fiction and involve what the topic means to you, a character or a character from the past.

The writing competition is open to all ages. Categories include pre-school to JK/SK, primary (Grades 1-3), junior (Grades 4-6), intermediate (Grades 7-9), senior (Grades 10-12) and adult (ages 18-and-over). Pictures will be accepted from the pre-school to JK/SK category.

“Part of our mandate is being inclusive,” said Pouget-Papak. “Everyone who enters will go into a ballot draw and we will pick one winner.”

All entries will be displayed at the Park House Museum for one year as well as being archived for future generations. There is no limit to how long entries can be, as Pouget-Papak said the length of entries “is open to your creativity.”

Winners will be announced during the opening night of the River Lights Winter Festival Nov. 17.

Pouget-Papak said literacy is important and that sometimes people have to write about things that they don’t find fun. She hopes this contest will allow people to be creative and enjoy writing.

Submissions are due by Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. They can be e-mailed in PDF format to parkhousemuseum@bellnet.ca, mailed in 8×11 paper format to the Park House Museum, 214 Dalhousie St., Amherstburg, ON N9V 1W4 or dropped off at the Park House Museum, River Town Times office at 67 Richmond St. or the Marsh Historical Collection at 80 Richmond St. Entries must be in an envelope marked “Park House Museum writing contest.”

Entry forms are available at those locations as well, or on the Park House website at www.parkhousemuseum.com .

The Park House Museum will be hosting “We’ll be Home for Christmas: A World War One Christmas and Other Edwardian Traditions” Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission for that event is by donation.

“Dickens by Candlelight: An Evening Tea and Selected Renditions” will be hosted on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Pre-registration and payment is required and the cost is $10.

For more information on the writing contest or the Park House events, call 519-736-2511.