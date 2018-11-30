Park House Museum goes back in time to World War I

By Ron Giofu

The Park House Museum regularly gives visitors a chance to relive the past, but a recent event took people back to 1918.

The Park House’s annual Christmas event was entitled “We’ll be Home for Christmas: A World War One Christmas and Other Edwardian Traditions” this year. Curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak said they went back to 1918 because it is the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and the fact they also had a World War I exhibit this year.

“Every year we host an annual Christmas style open house,” she explained. “We’re cooking recipes that were published in 1918.”

Food included pork shoulder, meat pies, baked rice custard and war cakes, the latter baked with no eggs or flour.

There were also artifacts and souvenirs on display from World War I and three people dressed in soldiers’ attire. Women and children were also dressed in clothing of that era.

“People really love it,” said Pouget-Papak. “It’s different.”

The public enjoyed going back into the early 20th Century, she added, and that it also fit in with a World War II Christmas that was held at the Park House Museum a few years ago.

There were also children’s games and tinsmithing demonstrations, the latter being done in the basement of the Park House by volunteer Victor Lavergne.

For more information on the Park House Museum and its programming, call 519-736-2511 or visit www.parkhousemuseum.com, www.facebook.com/ParkHouseMuseum or www.twitter.com/parkhousemuseum.

The Park House Museum is located at 214 Dalhousie St.