Park House Museum gearing up for 2019 season

By Ron Giofu

The Park House Museum is gearing up for the 2019 season and will be busy right off the bat.

There are two events this weekend at the Park House, with the first being Friday night and another event Saturday evening.

“We thought for the season opener, we’d have a paranormal investigation on the 15th,” said curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak, “and then a St. Patrick’s Eve event on the 16th.”

The paranormal investigation Friday night will once again be run by PO3 Paranormal and run in two sessions. The first runs from 7-9 p.m. and the second runs from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $20 and people are asked to call 519-736-2511 or message them on Facebook to check for availability.

The St. Patrick’s Eve event Saturday night is the second time the Park House Museum has presented such an event, with Pouget-Papak stating the first time “was really successful.” That event sees regular admission charges waived but the museum will be accepting donations.

The St. Patrick’s Eve event will feature Irish storytelling and music, the former from Olwyn Coughlin, whom Pouget-Papak states is “a fabulous storyteller.” The music will be performed by Phil Kasurak, Matthew Kulbacki and Joe Perry. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Spring and fall events have been announced but the Park House Museum is awaiting word on their grants before announcing any summer programming. One of the bigger events they’ve announced thus far is their “A Day in Outlander” event planned for June 30. While there is a basic program outlined for that, Pouget-Papak said the public will be able to vote on specific concepts and components that event will offer. People are encouraged to monitor the Park House’s website at www.parkhousemuseum.com and their Facebook and Twitter sites for more information in the coming weeks.

“I’m really excited about the Outlander event,” she said, noting the printing press will be running, soldiers will be on hand and more will be available.

The public is also encouraged to monitor the Park House’s website and social media channels for updates on a fundraising dinner coming up in the spring as well as for updates on the return of the “Music off the Back Porch” series.

The Park House Museum is also planning the summer exhibit entitled “The History of Photography: Amherstburg Then & Now.” That is scheduled to run from July 2-Sept. 26 with the exhibit to include comparisons of photos from years ago to what the area looks like now.

Fall events that are currently planned include four nights of ghost tours and those nights will be Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 18-19. Registration and details will be available as the event gets closer. The annual “All Hallow’s Eve” event returns Oct. 20 with “Freaky Friday” movie nights with horror movies shown in the museum planned for every Friday night in October.

Other events planned for the fall include “Dickens’ Christmas Traditions” Nov. 24, “Dickens by Candleight” Nov. 29 and other events such as their “Witches tea” and “Edgar Allan Poe by Candlelight” for which the dates haven’t been confirmed as of yet.

Pouget-Papak also noted the tinsmith shop not only sells lanterns, candleholders and other items to benefit the museum’s programming, but also sells custom-made items as well.

“Our tinsmiths do a great job,” she said, noting there are classes and workshops possible for this year as well.

The Park House Museum is located at 214 Dalhousie St. Regular admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2.50 for children 5-16 with children four and under free. The family rate is $12 while school groups are $5 per student.

An annual membership for senior or a student is $30, a single membership is $35, a family membership is $40 while a lifetime membership is $250.