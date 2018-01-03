Park House looking to increase accessibility

By Ron Giofu

The Park House Museum has turned to a television on the main floor as a way to alleviate some of the accessibility issues the historic building has.

Although the first floor is wheelchair accessible, the second floor is not, noted curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak. An elevator is not an option for the historic building, she said, and a chair lift option has proven difficult to bring to fruition as that could damage the historic staircase.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while,” she said. “I came up with an idea to put a television in.”

The television can show visitors what is offered on the second floor if someone is physically unable to climb the stairs. If needed, it can also serve as a message board for visitors and also play videos from the National Film Board of Canada. The latter ties into a future exhibit, as Pouget-Papak said the Park House is looking at commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and what the Park family was doing at that time.

Another plan for 2018 is an archaeological exhibit for the second floor.

“We’re probably going to start on that in the second week in January,” she said.

For more information on the Park House Museum, phone 519-736-2511, visit www.parkhousemuseum.com, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ParkHouseAmherstburg or follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/parkhousemuseum.