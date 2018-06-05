OTA West Region Jr. Tennis Tour stops in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Some of the region’s finest tennis players were in Amherstburg recently as part of the OTA West Region Tennis Tour.

About 15 players participated in the May 26 tournament, about half of what they had last year. Convenor Nancy Loeffler-Caro said weather was partially to blame as the forecast wasn’t favourable that day. That said, she was pleased with how things went.

“The kids were happy. It’s kind of nice to have nice courts in Amherstburg where I can run tournaments,” said Loeffler-Caro. “It went off really well.”

The tournament saw refurbished courts in Anderdon and Malden used. In all, it is one of eight tournaments on the schedule with others being in Chatham, Sarnia, London, Rockwood, Stratford, Southampton and Kitchener. There are over 300 youths on the OTA tour this year, she added, noting it used to be called the Little Caesars Tennis Tour.

Players from the local AMA Tennis Club in Amherstburg won four of the five events, she added.

Mixed U10 Champion

Felix Fan (AMA Club)

Girls U14

Maggie Betker (London)

Boys U14

Ryan Cipkar (AMA Club)

Girls U18

Ashley Injic (AMA Club)

Boys U18

Matteo Palumbo (AMA Club)

It will be the first of two tournaments being held in Amherstburg this year as the Amherstburg Open Tournament is July 13-15. Events in that tournament include Open Women’s Singles, Open Men’s Singles, Over 40 Women’s Singles, Over 40 Men’s Singles, Open Women’s Doubles and Open Men’s Doubles. The entry fee for that is $25 per event.

Loeffler-Caro also helps oversee the Essex County Tennis Association with not only the Amherstburg team involved, but teams in LaSalle and Lakeshore as well. There are 12-and-under and 19-and-under teams with local practise being Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. for the 12-and-under and 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for the 19-and-under. Both are at the Malden courts.

For information on the upcoming tournament or the league itself, visit the town’s website at www.amherstburg.ca and search under parks and recreation.

People can also e-mail Loeffler-Caro directly at ama_tennis.club@yahoo.ca.