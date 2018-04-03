Organizers pleased with first season of Amherstburg Ladies Hockey League

By Ron Giofu

The organizers of the Amherstburg Ladies Hockey League are pleased with their first season.

The re-branded ALHL concluded its first season under the father-daughter duo of Marc and Carly LeBlanc with the Lisa Westlake Windsor Chrysler team winning the championship in exciting fashion with three goals in the final minute of the championship game en route to a 4-2 win over The Trophy Boys.

The league had four teams this year with Team Armitage.com defeating the Dr. Carly LeBlanc D.C. Team in the third place game. In addition to being an organizer, Carly is the goalie on the team she sponsors.

“It was amazing,” Carly said of the 2017-18 ALHL season. “We couldn’t have asked for a better first season.”

Marc said it was the women playing in the league who made the league as good as it was. A total of 58 players participated this past season.

“We tried to make it fun for them,” he said.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time,” Carly added.

The LeBlancs don’t have any plans on expanding the league beyond four teams next year and Carly noted that most of the players from the recently-concluded season are likely to return for the 2018-19 season.

“There will, in fact, be a next season,” said Carly.

The ALHL ran for 25 weeks, with the first two weeks being practice weeks in order to give the experienced players a chance to get into game shape while new players get a chance to learn the finer points of the sport. It is a format they will look to continue next year.

The ALHL played their games Sunday nights on the Movati pad at the Libro Centre.

“The experienced players are always fantastic at showing the new ladies the ropes,” explained Carly. “Sportsmanship is always a key component of this league. That’s what helps it run so smoothly.”

According to the ALHL’s website, the league is described as a “non-competitive hockey league for women of all ages and all skill levels to play hockey and have some fun! Our league is non-competitive, strictly non-contact, and we strive to make sure that all players are able to enjoy themselves both on and off the ice.”

The website can be found at aburgladieshockey.wordpress.com while their Facebook page is www.facebook.com/aburgladieshockey.

While there is a waiting list for women hoping to get into the league, Carly said those interested in participating next season are still invited to e-mail them at aburgladieshockey@gmail.com.

“We want to thank everyone who participated this year,” Carly added. “We’re very excited about coming back next year.”