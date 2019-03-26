“Orange Justice” hockey team celebrates accomplishments

The Orange Justice atom hockey team won all that could be won in the 2018-19 season, according to its coach.

Amanda Strong is the head coach and Scott Brunet is the assistant coach and they presided over a team that won multiple tournaments this season. Both had children on the team, with Brunet’s daughter being the only girl.

“We won the Hospice tournament,” said Strong. “We won the ‘A’ Division, so that was awesome! My Amherstburg team beat LaSalle to win the whole tournament.”

According to Strong, “they all did incredible this year, and truly deserve to be recognized for the excellent job they did. My own son Alex Strong lead the team with 48 goals this season. Our goalie Drew Shank played outstanding as well. The whole team just amazed me. They never gave up and it showed because we only lost one game the whole year.”

Strong said she knew from the beginning of the season that the team was special.

“This was my first time being in the head coach position with the AMHA and as the only women to ever head coach I must say I was pretty nervous. However, I have played hockey my whole life. Still do for the women’s Amherstburg ALHL league every Sunday night,” she said. “I love kids and to me hockey is so much more than just a sport. It teaches children so many life lessons that will last forever. I knew I had to get to know each child on the team and their personalities and that would make all the difference in the world. I spent our first practice of the season sitting in a circle with the kids on the ice working on an awesome team cheer. I was hard on them but I was also fun. I didn’t make ‘planned practices’ like all the other coaches. I showed up every single week and showed an awesome group of kids how to take their individual skills and form a team that was completely unstoppable. We had so much fun, I truly believe this is a season some of these nine and ten-year-olds will never forget.”

Strong added that they also won the house league atom title this season.

“We won everything you can win,” she said. “I’m so proud of my team. Awesome kids!”

Players on the team included Jeremy Grimaldi, Wakan Rainville, Alex Strong, Nico Evon, Andrew Shank, Lucas Kehoe-Maher, Dylan Depape, Logan Beemer, Elijah Horton, Alex Borre, Carter Wood, Brooke Brunt and Jack Schmidtgall.