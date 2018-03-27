Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Competition almost here

By Ron Giofu

The Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Competition is coming very soon.

The gymnastics meet will be at the Libro Centre April 5-8 and will be hosted by Rose City Gymnastics. The top athletes in Ontario will be participating with athletes coming in from as far as North Bay and Ottawa.

The main ice pad and soccer domes will be buzzing with activity, with women’s gymnastics runs being Thursday (April 5) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. in Gym A and Gym B from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. On Friday, events run from 8:30 a.m.-7:45 p.m. in Gym A and 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. in Gym B.

On Saturday, women’s events run in Gym A from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Gym B from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. and Gym B from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The men’s gymnastics runs are scheduled for Friday (April 6) from 11 a.m.-9:20 p.m., Saturday 9:40 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9:40 a.m.- 1 p.m.

More volunteers are needed, specifically on April 4 at noon to help set up the equipment.

Should the public have any questions regarding volunteering, please contact Rose City Gymnastics by e-mail at rcgmeet@gmail.com or phone 519-999-2802. Forms are also available at the Libro Centre.

Admission will be by cash only.

Prices are $12 per adult (18+) for a one-day pass, $20 for a two-day pass and $28 for a three-day pass. Seniors (55+) and students (11-17) will have to pay $8 for a one-day pass, $13 for a two-day pass and $18 for a three-day pass. Cist for children (6-10) are $5 for a one-day pass, $8 for a two-day pass and $12 for a three-day pass.

Children five-and-under will be let in for free.