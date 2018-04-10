Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championship takes over Libro Centre

By Jonathan Martin

Around 1,300 elite gymnasts flipped, swung and leaped their ways through Amherstburg’s Libro Centre this past week.

The Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships, hosted by Rose City Gymnastics, ran from April 5-8.

Diana Giorgi, who directed the event, said it “ran like clockwork.” It was the first time the championships came to Amherstburg.

“We’ve been asked to host them again,” said Giorgi. “If all the ducks fall into place and everything that needs to happen happens, it’s a possibility (we’ll host them again).”

Seventy judges scored the athletes and 250 coaches oversaw their performances.

Female and male competitions were held separately on the main ice pad and in the soccer domes respectively. The women’s events included vault, beam, bars and floor. The men’s comprised of vault, horizontal bar, parallel bar, pommel horse, rings and floor.

The entire event was livestreamed by WeeStreem. Recordings of the streams are available on the Gymnastics Ontario YouTube channel.

Colin Graham and his wife viewed their son Mackenzie Vaughan-Graham perform Friday. They thought the venue was “very nice” but did point out the surface they performed on in the indoor soccer facility.

“We’ve never seen anyone compete on grass before,” he quipped.

Rose City Gymnastics competitor Amy Robins, 10, won third place in her level – Aspire 2 – during the first day of the four-day meet.

“I think I did good,” she said. “I got third on everything.”

By “everything,” she meant third in vault, bar, beams and floor.

Robins qualified for Easterns, which encompasses gymnasts in eastern Canada, later this year.

“It’s definitely the best I’ve ever done,” said Robins.

Robins, who trains five days per week for five hours a day, said it was nice to compete close to home.

“It was really nice because all of my friends were here,” she said.

—With files from Ron Giofu