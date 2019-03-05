Oldtimers tournament held last weekend

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Oldtimers maintained their tradition with their annual hockey tournament last weekend.

“We had a great turnout; we are getting more teams that want to enter than we can handle at this time,” said Jim Rousseau, one of the tournament’s organizers. “We had 28 teams playing last weekend, six from Amherstburg, one from Bothwell, one from Tillsonburg, six from Michigan and 12 from Windsor and Essex County area.”

There were seven divisions of four teams each playing at the three-day tournament at the Libro Centre. Divisions included one open, 40-rec, four 50-and-over and one 60-and-over.

Rousseau stated this season has been good as they have played in three local tournaments and got into the finals where they won one and lost the other two. The Amherstburg Oldtimers also played in a tournament in Kitchener were they lost in the finals there.

“We have two more Thursday night skates and then we will be off to St Catharines for a season ending tournament,” he said. The Amherstburg Oldtimers’ charity donations again this year will most likely be the Amherstburg Jumpstart program and the Miracle League of Amherstburg.

Attendance numbers for all the local teams’ games were good, said Rousseau.

“We would like to thank all teams for coming out for tournament,” he stated.