OFSAA volleyball action starts today, banquet held Sunday night

By Ron Giofu

The OFSAA “AA” senior girls volleyball tournament is getting started between Amherstburg and Windsor but one member of the host General Amherst team has already won an award.

Assistant coach Mary Ewer was honoured at Sunday night’s OFSAA banquet at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts in Windsor with the OFSAA Leadership and School Sport Award. Presented by tournament co-convener and Lady Gens head coach Jeff Miller, the award recognized Ewer’s years of work in both elementary and high school sports.

Miller noted that Ewer “dedicated her whole life and career to sports” and that she has spent 20-plus years at the high school level coaching, including six OFSAA medals in the past. About 17 of those years have seen the two coach the Lady Gens together.

Ewer said she was “shocked and honoured” to receive the award.

“I was totally shocked,” she said. “I had no idea. It’s an honour, especially that Jeff gave it to me. It’s very wonderful.”

Miller thanked the volunteers, fellow co-convener Greg Scott and the sponsors for helping plan the provincial volleyball tournament, which has seen 20 teams from around Ontario come to the area. He gave special thanks to his wife Nicole for her support as well.

Cathy George, head volleyball coach at Michigan State University, was guest speaker and encouraged the roughly 250 players in attendance to use the gifts they have.

“I believe everyone has gifts,” she said. “Everyone makes your team stronger.”

George encouraged the teams to have fun and enjoy the experience but “go out there and run through a wall.” She also stated that the girls can use the tournament to become better as people and wanted them to give back to others.

“You have to be a giver. You have to make a difference in the world,” she said.

Lucas Hodgson, head coach of the women’s team at the University of Windsor, also encouraged the students to “take it all in” and enjoy the experience while OFSAA representative Tom Couvillion said the same thing.

“Make sure you enjoy it,” said Couvillion.

General Amherst vice principal Bonnie DesJardins brought greetings from both the school and the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Action runs Monday-Wednesday at the St. Clair College Sportsplex and General Amherst High School. Championship matches will be at General Amherst. Tickets are $20 for an adult tournament pass, $10 for a student tournament pass, $10 for an adult day pass and $5 for a student day pass. Children under 13 are free.