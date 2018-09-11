OCWA donates $1,100 to Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

By Ron Giofu

The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) hit the links recently and the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission benefited.

OCWA held its annual golf tournament Aug. 17 at Seven Lakes Golf Course in LaSalle and Dan Rawlins, operations manager of the Essex hub, said they raise money for a charity of their choosing every year. This year, it was the mission.

The golf tournament featured 28 participants this year, Rawlins said, with much of the proceeds being raised through raffle draws.

Rawlins added they read in the River Town Times about new chairs being needed at the mission, so that is why OCWA decided in favour of the donating there this year.

Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission president Tim McAllister said the donation from OCWA is factored into the 95 sponsorships the mission has received thus far for the 100 new chairs.

“We are thankful for this generous donation,” said McAllister.

There are still five donations that are needed to complete the chair sponsorship project, but McAllister is pleased with how it has gone thus far.

“We still can’t believe it,” said McAllister. “It was so fast how we accumulated the sponsorships for the new chairs. We are excited.”

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission is located at 298 Victoria St. S. and can be reached by calling 519-736-9140 or visiting www.aburgmission.ca.