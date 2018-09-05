OCPC gives further details on policing switch approval

By Ron Giofu

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) granted its approval for Amherstburg to be policed by the Windsor Police Service last month.

Now, they are going into further detail as to why the approval was granted.

In an 11-page report issued last week, the OCPC went into greater detail as to why the Windsor Police Service will oversee the administration of policing in Amherstburg. The decision was made by a three-person panel consisting of associate chair D. Stephen Jovanovic and members Maureen Helt and Matthew Letourneau.

The commission’s decision outlined the background of the process, including the reported savings that came out through the Windsor Police proposal and JPAC recommendation which called for an estimated annual savings of $567,802 “including one-time start-up costs or $2,839,010 over five years.”

The report also stated that Windsor assumes post-retirement benefit costs on a prorated basis depending on years of service.

Amherstburg will enter into a contract with Windsor for four terms of five years each with the ability of either party to withdraw from the contract upon 18 months notice.

“Amherstburg held four public consultation meetings in January 2018 to discuss the Proposal. It appears from a review of the transcripts of the meetings that there was very little support expressed for the Proposal and instead a considerable amount of opposition was voiced,” the commission’s report states. “Similarly, during the Commission’s public meeting the vast majority of citizens spoke against adopting the Proposal, despite the presentations made by Mayor DiCarlo, CAO John Miceli, Mayor Dilkens, Chief Frederick, Deputy Chief Mizuno and others in favour of the Proposal.”

The OCPC stated in its report that adequate and effective policing “requires the provision of necessary staff, administration, equipment infrastructure and facilities to perform, at a minimum, the following police services: crime prevention, law enforcement, assistance to victims of crime, public order maintenance and emergency response.”

The OCPC also stated that the situation between St. Mary’s and Stratford, municipalities which also do not have a contiguous border, to be “vastly different than what has been proposed by Amherstburg and Windsor” thus is “not a particularly useful precedent.”

The decision from the OCPC also outlined that, according to Amherstburg representatives, the RFP was “designed to ensure to the extent possible that there would be little to no disruption to how police services were being provided to the residents of Amherstburg by the APS” and that “in our view, the proposal is consistent with the intention of that design.”

“The WPS Proposal is a testament to the sophistication and complexity of modern day policing. The residents of Amherstburg will continue to enjoy the provision of adequate and effective policing, only at an enhanced level. There will be essentially no reduction in staffing, although there will no longer be the Chief and Deputy Chief positions,” the OCPC’s report states. “Having so found, it is nevertheless incumbent on us to consider the concerns voiced by members of the public both at the four meetings held before the applications were made to the Commission and at the meeting held on June 26, 2018.”

The OCPC’s report also broke down some of the concerns raised by the public, with their viewpoints on them. The OCPC noted it has no authority to order that a referendum be held on the matter, and that “it is up to the council members to gauge public sentiment and respond accordingly.” It also notes that the commission has no authority to challenge resolutions or motions of a municipal council.

The OCPC also noted that the OPP and LaSalle had their own reasons for not submitting proposals, “reasons upon which we cannot comment.”

It was acknowledged by the provincial body that “there was overwhelming opposition to the proposal and near universal support to maintaining the APS (Amherstburg Police Service), its local command structure and in particular the officers working in Amherstburg.” The OCPC report pointed out the concerns over local officers being replaced by officers from Windsor and that the two municipalities have different needs and wants that cannot be reconciled.

“While it is the responsibility of locally elected members of Council to decide how police services are to be provided, it is worth noting that the RFP and the Proposal have addressed many of these concerns. Each current officer has the option of staying in Amherstburg for the balance of his or her career. Attrition will no doubt take place in the future but there is every reason to expect that future officers working in Amherstburg will enjoy the same respect as the current officers,” the OCPC’s report stated.

The loss of the Amherstburg Police Services Board (APSB) was described as a “legitimate concern” but added that the addition of the Amherstburg mayor or “a duly qualified person appointed by council” to serve on the Windsor Police Services Board will give Amherstburg residents “a voice in decisions that will be made about policing in the community.” However, the OCPC noted that it was “perhaps not ideal in terms of local control.”

Regarding the ongoing investigation being performed by the OCPC into the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board, the commission noted that “the fact of an investigation does not automatically foreclose our approval of the Proposal. Realistically, the WPS continues to provide policing services to the residents of Windsor on a 24/7 basis. Individual complaints will be dealt with during the course of the investigation which may result in a consent resolution or charges under the PSA which will need to be adjudicated. There is no information before us that suggests the WPS is not currently capable of providing adequate and effective police services to the residents of Amherstburg.”

The OCPC stated that calculating the exact amount of financial savings to Amherstburg “remains somewhat elusive, as is often the situation when dealing with budgets and projections.” The annual savings to Amherstburg, according to what the OCPC states it has been presented, ranges from $567,800 to $881,000. Windsor would absorb post-retirement benefit costs with that ranging from $2.8 million to $3.9 million.

“Surprisingly, very few of the residents who made submissions at the various five public meetings were impressed with the savings estimates. The majority would rather forego any savings and maintain the APS,” the OCPC’s report states, adding it is not the commission’s role to second-guess the financial cost projections of either municipality.

“Some residents expressed concerns about the possibility of police vehicles speeding from Windsor through LaSalle as they responded to emergencies in Amherstburg. This concern is belied by the realities of the Proposal. The virtually identical police services will be provided by the same number of officers from the same police headquarters in Amherstburg. There might be a rare event in Amherstburg that requires additional police resources from Windsor, but that rare event would require the same resources and possibly others such as the OPP if it occurred when the APS existed on its own. Local municipal police forces are often required to assist each other in times of emergencies. There is no reason to believe that if such assistance is required in Amherstburg officers from the WPS will not respond responsibly,” the OCPC stated in its report.

The OCPC noted that once “we are satisfied that adequate and effective police services will be maintained by Amherstburg contracting with Windsor for the provision of its police services and that the abolition of the APS does not contravene the PSA (Police Services Act), there is no reason to withhold consent to that abolition, subject to the severance pay issue.”

The OCPC adds that “Amherstburg must deliver to the Commission a signed copy of the contract with the City of Windsor which substantially implements the Proposal” and “receipt by the Commission of written confirmation from the APSB that an agreement as to severance pay has been made with any member of the APS whose employment is terminated as a result of the abolition. Failing such an agreement, the APSB must provide written confirmation to the Commission that an agreement has been made with such members that any severance pay dispute will be referred to arbitration. If no such agreements are made within 90 days of today’s date the Commission will order that all remaining severance pay disputes will be referred to arbitration.”